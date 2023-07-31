A Midwest-based Mexican restaurant is coming to a vacant building in the Oak Valley Shopping Center in western Shawnee near K-7 and Johnson Drive.

Shawnee Communications Manager Doug Donahoo confirmed that the building at 5650 Hedge Lane Terrace — which was once home to a combined Taco Bell and KFC — will be an Abelardo’s Mexican Fresh restaurant.

It’s unclear when the west Shawnee Abelardo’s franchise plans to open. Abelardo’s corporate office did not respond to the Post’s request for information.