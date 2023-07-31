  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Abelardo’s Mexican Fresh opening in old west Shawnee Taco Bell, KFC

Quick-service Mexican restaurant Abelardo's Mexican Fresh is coming to west Shawnee.

Photo via Abelardo's Mexican Fresh.

A Midwest-based Mexican restaurant is coming to a vacant building in the Oak Valley Shopping Center in western Shawnee near K-7 and Johnson Drive.

Shawnee Communications Manager Doug Donahoo confirmed that the building at 5650 Hedge Lane Terrace — which was once home to a combined Taco Bell and KFC — will be an Abelardo’s Mexican Fresh restaurant.

It’s unclear when the west Shawnee Abelardo’s franchise plans to open. Abelardo’s corporate office did not respond to the Post’s request for information.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

