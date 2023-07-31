Quick-service Mexican restaurant Abelardo's Mexican Fresh is coming to west Shawnee. Photo via Abelardo's Mexican Fresh.
A Midwest-based Mexican restaurant is coming to a vacant building in the Oak Valley Shopping Center in western Shawnee near K-7 and Johnson Drive.
Shawnee Communications Manager Doug Donahoo confirmed that the building at 5650 Hedge Lane Terrace — which was once home to a combined Taco Bell and KFC — will be an Abelardo’s Mexican Fresh restaurant.
It’s unclear when the west Shawnee Abelardo’s franchise plans to open. Abelardo’s corporate office did not respond to the Post’s request for information.
There are also locations in Olathe, Kansas City, Missouri, and Lee’s Summit, Missouri.
Based in Nebraska, Abelardo’s has dozens of locations in the Midwest, primarily in Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Oklahoma and Illinois.
Oak Valley Shopping Center in Shawnee has seen some turnover
Over the years, there have been several changes at this shopping center on the west side of K-7 Highway.
Today, a Kid Stop childcare facility, a boutique, a Chinese food restaurant and a closed Bank of Blue Valley branch are among the remaining tenants of the shopping center.
There’s also a long-empty former Price Chopper that recently got new life as a youth softball batting cage and training facility.
The shopping center abuts a key interchange of Johnson Drive in west Shawnee. In the early 2010s, the Kansas Department of Transportation began work on K-7 in this area of Shawnee to build the interchange at Johnson Drive and 55th Street and the nearby traffic circles.
👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1