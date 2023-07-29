Your Community: Last chance for early bird tickets to Library Lets Loose

For one night only, there’s a party at the Johnson County Library. Let loose at the Johnson County Library Foundation’s signature annual event, Library Lets Loose. This festive, lively, after-hours celebration and fundraiser for Library Lovers at Central Resource Library will be held on September 23, 2023. Early-bird tickets will only be available until August 11, so get your tickets today.

Event Highlights

Live music

Delicious food and specialty cocktails from local restaurants

Dance the night away with DJ Stann

Prize drawings to win unique experiences

Interactive activities

Prizes

Every donation of $100 leading up to the event will be entered into a drawing to win fabulous prizes. Opportunities include exclusive experiences like a five-night stay at the Westin Resort & Spa in Cancun for two, a private dinner for 10 in the Barrel Dining Room at J. Rieger & Co., a four-night or five-night Bahamas or Caribbean Cruise for two, or a Tuscany Selection of 12 bottles of Italian red wine shipped right to your door. Winners will be announced during the event. You do not have to attend to win!

Become a Sponsor

Sponsorships support the Johnson County Library Foundation to provide funding for life-long learning resources, operating, and programs for patrons of all ages! Financial support for this event helps the Johnson County Library serve the community above and beyond what public funding provides.Ticket Information