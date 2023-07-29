  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

Teen girl survives gunshot to face in Lenexa, teen boy in custody

The scene late Friday night on eastbound 95th Street over Interstate 35 where officers located the victim. Lenexa Fire and Johnson County Med-Act are on the scene along with Lenexa PD. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Lenexa Police say a 16-year-old girl was shot in the face while riding in a car overnight.

In a news release Saturday, Master Police Officer Danny Chavez, a Lenexa PD spokesperson, said officers were called to the area of 91st Street and Pflumm Road at about 10 p.m. Friday for a reported shooting.


“The victim, later learned to be a 16-year-old female, told dispatchers that she was in a vehicle that was continuing to drive away from the area of the shooting,” Chavez said.