SMSD News: Getting ready to go back to school

As our community enjoys the last few weeks of summer, there are few steps families can take to be ready for the first days of school.

It is our goal that every student has a personalized learning plan that prepares them for college and career with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. We are excited for the 2023-2024 school year to begin. It will be a time to shine!

Here are important dates to remember:

Tuesday, August 15, 2023: Classes begin for grades 1-7, 9 and 12. There will be an early dismissal for grades 1-6.

Wednesday, August 16, 2023: Classes begin for grades 8, 10-11

Thursday, August 17, 2023: Classes begin for Pre-K and Kindergarten

Click here for the district’s 2023-2024 calendars.