SMSD News: Getting ready to go back to school

As our community enjoys the last few weeks of summer, there are few steps families can take to be ready for the first days of school.
It is our goal that every student has a personalized learning plan that prepares them for college and career with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. We are excited for the 2023-2024 school year to begin. It will be a time to shine!
Here are important dates to remember:
- Tuesday, August 15, 2023: Classes begin for grades 1-7, 9 and 12. There will be an early dismissal for grades 1-6.
- Wednesday, August 16, 2023: Classes begin for grades 8, 10-11
- Thursday, August 17, 2023: Classes begin for Pre-K and Kindergarten
Click here for the district’s 2023-2024 calendars.
Here are links to important resources for families to prepare for this school year:
Shawnee Mission educators look forward to seeing students in the 2023-2024 school year. We Are #OneShawneeMission and it’s A Time to Shine!
Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.
