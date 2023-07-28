  Juliana Garcia  - Roeland Park

This JoCo city is the latest to deploy goats to eat invasive plants

Lenexa goats

The city of Roeland Park is the next in line to work with Goats on the Go to clear invasive plant species at a city park. Above, goats grazing at Lenexa's Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park in 2021. File photo.

Roeland Park is the latest Johnson County city to get its goats.

The city council on Monday voted unanimously to approve a contract with Goats on the Go JoCo, a local affiliate that is part of a national network of farms aimed at removing invasive species.

Goats on the Go have been deployed in other local parks, including in Lenexa, Overland Park and Shawnee. In Roeland Park, the goats will focus on nibbling away invasive plants in Nall Park off 49th Street and Nall Avenue.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.