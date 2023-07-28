  Roxie Hammill  - Courts

Kansas AG Kobach sues Edgerton over land annexed for warehouse project

Neighbors in southern Johnson County have organized for years against the plan to build a 600-acre warehouse near Edgerton. Above, signs protesting the project. File photo.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has sued the city of Edgerton, contending that the city’s annexation in 2020 of nearly 700 acres was illegal and that the land, which had been eyed for industrial development, must return to unincorporated status.

Kobach stepped into a three-year battle this week between rural property owners and the city when he filed the suit in Johnson County District Court, siding with the landowners against the city.

In the suit, Kobach faulted the city, saying it used an illegal method to push through a string of “consent annexations” that could be done quickly and without public hearings.