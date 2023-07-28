Julius Albert Brosa

1929 – 2023
Please check back for obituary.
Services & Gatherings
Visitation:
Saturday, August 5, 2023 from 9:30am to 10:00am
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 15315 W. 151st. St. Olathe, KS 66062
Service:
Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 10:00am
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 15315 W. 151st. St. Olathe, KS 66062
Interment:
Mount Hope Cemetery at 12:30 pm
4700 SW 17th St. Topeka, KS 66604
Penwell-Gabel – Funeral Home (913-768-6777) is assisting the family.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1