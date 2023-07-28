  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Jesse Sherwood Jr.

Jesse Sherwood, Jr., age 68 of Stilwell, Kansas, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Advent South Hospital in Overland Park, KS.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 5th at Penwell-Gabel, 143rd & Black Bob, Olathe, KS. A private inurnment will take place at a later date.

Jesse was born on October 15, 1954 to Jesse and Mary Ann (Allen) Sherwood in St. Joseph, Missouri. He graduated from St. Joseph Central High School in 1972. He was an excellent student, enjoyed Scouting and achieved the highest rank of Eagle Scout.