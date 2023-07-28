Foster Real Estate Report: The dos and don’ts of open houses

When your house is on the market – one of the best ways to get the public into your home to see it is by hosting an open house. These are very popular (especially on weekends) and a great way to bring in potential buyers to view your home. However, there are some dos and don’ts that you should keep in mind when hosting an open house.

DOS

Declutter your home and make sure it is clean and accessible for the public.

Turn on the lights, open the blinds and let all the natural light shine.

Make sure you have information about the house for potential buyers.

Pay attention to the exterior as well. Make sure the lawn is trim, the landscaping looks fresh and consider some new mulch. First impressions are everything.

Make sure to invite neighbors! Oftentimes, neighbors may have a family member or friend who is wanting to live in the neighborhood.

DON’TS

Keep your expensive items and medicine in a safe, secure place away from the hands of others.

Be mindful of your safety and surroundings. Perhaps have a friend join you so there are two of you for extra security.

Make sure your pets are corralled, even better – send them to a friend’s house to stay during the open house.

Now, some may think an open house is a way for real estate agents to attract more clients by meeting potential buyers. This is true. But on another note, I sold a home last summer by hosting an open house at my own listing. The buyers’ agent was out of town, and these buyers were able to get into the home right away to view the property. Guess what? We sold the house to those same buyers! More people, more buyers, and more opportunities to sell, sell, sell.

Johnson County market update

This week in Johnson County there were 1178 active listings, and 1269 listings went under contract (Source: Heartland MLS, July 28, 2023).