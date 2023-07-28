  Ben McCarthy  - Overland Park

Dave’s Hot Chicken brings ‘reaper-level’ spice to Overland Park

Dave's Hot Chicken is a California-based chain that is opening in Overland Park in August.

Dave's Hot Chicken is set to open its first Kansas franchise in Overland Park's Promontory development on Aug. 4. Photo via Instagram.

A waiver will be required for all customers to sign before they try “reaper-level” spicy chicken at Dave’s Hot Chicken, which is set to hold its grand opening in Overland Park next week.

The restaurant opens Friday, Aug. 4, at 9097 Metcalf Ave., next door to IHOP in the mixed-use Promontory development.

The waiver is just standard procedure for the California-based chain, says managing partner Curt Staub (without a hint of humor).