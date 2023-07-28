Brian Robert Mattis, 55, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023. Brian was born the oldest of three boys to Gary and Shirley Mattis in Independence, Missouri on October 20, 1967.

Brian was a beloved husband, father, son, uncle, and friend. He grew up in Lee’s Summit, Missouri with fond memories of his younger brothers and friends from school. He graduated from Lee’s Summit High School in 1986, and the University of Kansas in 1990. He obtained his master’s degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 1994. Brian married the love of his life, Tracy Alber, in 1992. In 1996, he took an executive position at Midway Ford Truck Center where he worked for 27 years.

Brian was an avid traveler and provided his family with incredible memories they treasure. He built a life for his wife and two sons filled with happiness, laughter and love. He enjoyed spending his leisure time fishing, biking, and spending time with friends and family.

He is survived by his wife, Tracy Alber Mattis, his mother, Shirley Link Mattis, his sons Drake Robert Mattis and Dane Gabriel Mattis, his brothers Berton (Traci) Mattis and Brendon (Michele) Mattis, and four nieces and three nephews.