  Jenya Jithesh  - Overland Park

Pickleball is becoming ‘cool’ for Overland Park teens

Pickleball is growing in popularity among teens in the Blue Valley area. Above, Blue Valley North student Caleb Deng warms up for a game of pickleball in Overland Park. Photo credit Jenya Jithesh.

As the popular sport of pickleball continues to take Johnson County by storm, with Overland Park being named as the most “pickleball-obsessed” city in the country, more teenagers and young adults are starting to pick up the paddle.

Some high school students in the Blue Valley School District caught with the Post to talk about how they’ve started playing, and what makes this wildly popular sport special for teens like them.

The game’s low impact on the body combined with its fast pace makes pickleball popular among older people, with over half of competitive players being over the age of 55. However, the sport has begun to attract younger participants as well: The sport saw the fastest growth among players under 24 years old at about 21% in the past few years.