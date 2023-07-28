Pickleball is becoming ‘cool’ for Overland Park teens

The game’s low impact on the body combined with its fast pace makes pickleball popular among older people, with over half of competitive players being over the age of 55. However, the sport has begun to attract younger participants as well: The sport saw the fastest growth among players under 24 years old at about 21% in the past few years .

Some high school students in the Blue Valley School District caught with the Post to talk about how they’ve started playing, and what makes this wildly popular sport special for teens like them.

The up-and-coming sport uniquely combines the elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, making it particularly attractive for high school student athletes. Many teenagers regularly participate in the game recreationally with friends at local courts.

Pandemic hobby turned into friendly pastime

Blue Valley Northwest student Prateek Singh picked up pickleball as a hobby during the pandemic.

“I got into pickleball because I heard it was similar to tennis, and as a tennis player I wanted to see if I would be good at it,” Singh said. “Even today, I still play pickleball during the [tennis] off-season as a way to stay active.”

The rising popularity of pickleball among younger people has contributed to the increasing number of pickleball courts in the area. Over 75 public and private pickleball courts are available in Overland Park alone, both indoor and outdoor, making the sport easy to access for teens.

“I really enjoy playing with my friends as a way to just have fun and also have a little competition,” Singh said. “We meet up a couple times every week and just play. It’s a fun and easy way for us to keep in touch during the summer.”

Blue Valley North teen wins cash prize in pickleball

Similarly, Blue Valley North student Caleb Deng has played pickleball almost every day for the past two months.

His craze with the sport began when his family introduced him to it in 2020. Deng recently won a $400 prize competing in a pickleball tournament at 54th Street Restaurant in Zona Rosa. For him, the best part of pickleball is the social interaction with other players.

“I think I really started getting better at talking to others, because there is a super wide variety of people that go play [pickleball],” Deng said.

Although the game is often stereotyped as being dominated by older players, both Singh and Deng are examples of teenagers who are interested in pickleball, representing a rapidly growing group.

“There’s actually been a lot more younger people getting into pickleball here,” Deng said. “There’s not many young people in this area that are super good yet, but that’s just because they haven’t playing for a long time the same way older player have.”

Jenya Jithesh is a contributor to the Post.