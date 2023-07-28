Shawnee OKs first project in special TIF district

The new Hickok-Zarah TIF district is mostly undeveloped. Concept plans show what could be possible in the 2.58-square-mile zone. That includes some investments in key infrastructure projects, like 80th Street and Woodland. File photo.
Shawnee will help build out 80th Street between Monticello Road and Woodland Drive in the next few years.
Earlier this week, the Shawnee City Council unanimously approved the project plan for the road and an infrastructure improvement agreement with the developer of the nearby Bristol Highlands neighborhood nearby.
Located in western Shawnee, the project is the first to be built in the city’s Hickok Zarah conservation TIF district. This special incentive district aims to speed up development in an area lacking necessary public infrastructure.
(Read more about the TIF district and the plans for it here).
80th Street work is already underway
Special Counsel Joseph Serrano, with the law firm Kutak Rock, said the city will build the road alongside the Bristol Highlands development team.
Bristol Highlands will have to build much of the road without TIF reimbursements, and the construction of some of it is already “in progress,” Serrano said.
The first section will cover 80th from Monticello, west to the area of Round Prairie Street. This will be built as the neighborhood is built out, likely by 2025.
The next segment is also the developer’s responsibility, going from Round Prairie Street to roughly Millridge Street. This section is done.
The final phase will build out the rest of 80th Street in this area with the city at the helm. This section, set to be completed by the end of 2026, is expected to cost about $4.2 million, and it would be eligible for TIF reimbursement.
By 2035, a one-mile trail connection is also planned as part of this particular project.
Shawnee’s next steps:
The expectation at this point is that 80th Street between Monticello Road and Woodland Drive will be fully built out by 2026.
Any additional infrastructure projects in the Hickok-Zarah TIF district will require additional public hearings and city council approval.
Serrano said there are roughly seven or eight more projects planned down the line, including the construction of Woodland Drive, potential stormwater improvements, park development and other road improvement or extension projects.
The TIF district, enacted late last year, will last 20 years.
👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
