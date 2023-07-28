Shawnee OKs first project in special TIF district

Shawnee will help build out 80th Street between Monticello Road and Woodland Drive in the next few years.

Earlier this week, the Shawnee City Council unanimously approved the project plan for the road and an infrastructure improvement agreement with the developer of the nearby Bristol Highlands neighborhood nearby.

Located in western Shawnee, the project is the first to be built in the city’s Hickok Zarah conservation TIF district. This special incentive district aims to speed up development in an area lacking necessary public infrastructure.