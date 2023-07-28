  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Shawnee OKs first project in special TIF district

The new Hickok-Zarah TIF district in west Shawnee is mostly undeveloped. New concept plans presented to the Shawnee Planning Commission earlier this month show what could be possible in the 2.58-square-mile zone.

The new Hickok-Zarah TIF district is mostly undeveloped. Concept plans show what could be possible in the 2.58-square-mile zone. That includes some investments in key infrastructure projects, like 80th Street and Woodland. File photo.

Shawnee will help build out 80th Street between Monticello Road and Woodland Drive in the next few years.

Earlier this week, the Shawnee City Council unanimously approved the project plan for the road and an infrastructure improvement agreement with the developer of the nearby Bristol Highlands neighborhood nearby.

Located in western Shawnee, the project is the first to be built in the city’s Hickok Zarah conservation TIF district. This special incentive district aims to speed up development in an area lacking necessary public infrastructure.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

