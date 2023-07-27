  Kyle Palmer  - Accidents

SM Northwest student identified as person killed in Overland Park wreck

Shawnee Mission Northwest's principal sent an email to families Thursday confirming rising senior Will Ensley, 17, was killed in a wreck Wednesday morning. File photo.

Will Ensley, 17, who would have started his senior year at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School next month, has been identified as the person killed in a traffic crash Wednesday morning.

Shawnee Mission School District officials confirmed the news of Ensley’s death Thursday.

SM Northwest Principal Lisa Gruman sent a letter to families, calling Ensley an “amazing presence in our community.”

Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer and I'm the editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post.

Prior to joining the Post in 2020, I served as News Director for KCUR. I got my start in journalism at the University of Missouri, where I worked for KBIA, mid-Missouri's NPR affiliate. After college, I spent 10 years as a teacher and went on to get a master's degree in education policy from Stanford University.

I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home.

Our work is only possible because nearly 7,000 Johnson Countians subscribe. To those of you who already support us as subscribers, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, I hope you'll try it out today! Your first month of full access is just $1.