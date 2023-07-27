Ronald F. Schulz

Ronald Frank Schulz, 86, was born on June 23, 1937, in St. Louis, Missouri, and passed away on July 19, 2023, in De Soto, Kansas.
He attended school at the Missouri School of Mines in Rolla, Missouri. Ronald was employed by the Texas Gas Transmission Corporation. He served in the US Army Corp of Engineers.
