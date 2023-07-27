Rollin Neil Spratt, 86, was born on September 4, 1936, in Hume, Missouri. He passed away on July 10, 2023.

A service to celebrate Rollin’s life will be held at Sycamore Hills Baptist Church, 15200 E. 39th Street, Independence, MO 64055, on August 5, 2023, at 3:00pm.

Rollin was employed at the Kresge organization, Shawnee Evans, Alco Health Services, and Vanderbilt’s.