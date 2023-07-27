Rollin Neil Spratt, 86, was born on September 4, 1936, in Hume, Missouri. He passed away on July 10, 2023.
A service to celebrate Rollin’s life will be held at Sycamore Hills Baptist Church, 15200 E. 39th Street, Independence, MO 64055, on August 5, 2023, at 3:00pm.
Rollin was employed at the Kresge organization, Shawnee Evans, Alco Health Services, and Vanderbilt’s.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1