  Juliana Garcia  - Roeland Park

This Roeland Park creek’s banks are eroding — Residents can do something to help

Roeland Park Cooper Creek park.

The Roeland Park City Council has approved nearly $50,000 to go towards preventing further erosion along Cooper Creek — and an engineering analysis to see what, if anything, else can be done to support these efforts. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Some Roeland Park residents are being called upon to help check erosion along Cooper Creek, near one of the city’s main entry points.

The city council on Monday unanimously approved a nearly $50,000 agreement with a Missouri-based habitat restoration firm to work to prevent erosion — including planting native species along the banks of the creek that runs for about 900 feet between Roeland and Ash drives, just off Johnson Drive.

This comes after significant efforts have already been made to address erosion in the area and combat invasive plant species, as well.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.