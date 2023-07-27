  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Lil’ Dudes, a boys’ boutique, eyes September opening in downtown Mission

Lil' Dudes Mission owner Kelly Dehnert and her husband Jeff.

Kelly Dehnert, right, is opening a boys' boutique in Mission after years of struggling to find "unique, not mass-produced things for boys." Above, Dehnert and her husband Jeff in front of Lil' Dudes. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

A boys’ clothing boutique is headed to downtown Mission.

Lil’ Dudes, a boutique dedicated to selling clothing and accessories for boys, is opening later this year in the former LUX by Mitzy space at 6124 Johnson Drive.

