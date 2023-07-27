A boys’ clothing boutique is headed to downtown Mission.
Lil’ Dudes, a boutique dedicated to selling clothing and accessories for boys, is opening later this year in the former LUX by Mitzy space at 6124 Johnson Drive.
Lil’ Dudes hopes to address lack of boy representation in boutiques
- Owner Kelly Dehnert said she’s dreamt of opening a children’s boutique for years.
- The idea to make it a boys’ boutique came after Dehnert’s experience raising two boys and now having a grandson, she said.
- Children’s boutiques are generally filled with tutus, sparkles and unicorns, but are limited in options for boys, she said.
- Dehnert decided to pursue a boys’ boutique after a conversation with her husband, Jeff, about how the boys’ market is underserved.
- “Over the years, it’s been very frustrating trying to find cool, unique, not mass-produced things for boys,” Dehnert said.
Downtown Mission drew Lil’ Dudes in with small town feel
- Dehnert, a western Lenexa resident, said she looked for spaces in Overland Park, Lenexa and Olathe.
- When she walked into the space at 6124 Johnson Drive — which her husband Jeff spotted while driving through downtown Mission — Dehnert said she fell in love with the layout and the big windows.
- Dehnert said the friendly business owners in downtown Mission helped seal the deal.
- “After walking around and talking to people, Mission just feels like my hometown in Ohio,” Dehnert said. “Everybody is warm and welcoming and has questions, like a real interest in what you’re doing. The hardware store knows my husband by name when he walks in.”
Lil’ Dudes plans to host a grand opening on Sept. 16
- Dehnert said the store will offer clothes, accessories, gifts and toys sourced from small vendors or in-house designs for boys ages newborn to 10.
- The grand opening will feature contests and the start of Lil’ Dude of the Month, which will be an ongoing recognition of local youngsters.
- In the meantime, Dehnert said downtown Mission can expect to see examples of what Lil’ Dudes will offer via mannequins in the windows in the coming weeks.
Go deeper: Fitness and cabinetry businesses opening in downtown Mission
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1