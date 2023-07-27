  Ben McCarthy  - Environment

Need to get rid of old electronics? Your next chance is Saturday in Leawood

An electronics recycling event hosted by MRC Recycling.

Missouri-based MRC Recycling hosts electronic recycling events across Missouri and Kansas throughout the year. Above, an e-cycling event hosted by MRC. Photo courtesy MRC Recycling.

Leawood will host the city’s fourth annual “Electronic Recycling Day” this Saturday in the north parking lot of the Town Center Plaza shopping complex.

Attendees can recycle any unwanted or outdated electronics and do so largely free of charge.

Here are the details:

Leawood’s Sustainability Advisory Board and MRC Recycling, a Missouri-based electronics recycling firm, are partnering to offer the contactless drop off for a wide variety of electronic items.