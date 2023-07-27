  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Katharine Elisabeth “Katie” Farkes

Katharine Elisabeth Farkes, born in Larchmont, New York in 1948, died on July 23, 2023.

Memorial Service will be held on August 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 6630 Nall Avenue, Mission, Kansas.

Katharine Elisabeth Farkes attended Central Connecticut State University.