Katharine Elisabeth “Katie” Farkes

Katharine Elisabeth Farkes, born in Larchmont, New York in 1948, died on July 23, 2023.
Memorial Service will be held on August 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 6630 Nall Avenue, Mission, Kansas.
Katharine Elisabeth Farkes attended Central Connecticut State University.
