  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Hilda C Rengel de Rojas

Hilda C. Rengel de Rojas, 82, of Shawnee, KS, passed away Tuesday July 11, 2023, at her home in Shawnee.

Hilda was born October 4, 1940, in San Antonio de Maturin Edu. Monagas, Venezuela. She was the second to last of 10 children.

She met her loving husband Freddy Rojas Diaz of Areo Edu. Monagas, Venezuela in her early childhood. They Married on December 24th, 1958, at Cristo Rey Catholic Church in Anaco Edu. Anzoategui, Venezuela. They welcomed four children, Edilda, Eglys, Freddy and Carlos.