Hilda C Rengel de Rojas

She met her loving husband Freddy Rojas Diaz of Areo Edu. Monagas, Venezuela in her early childhood. They Married on December 24th, 1958, at Cristo Rey Catholic Church in Anaco Edu. Anzoategui, Venezuela. They welcomed four children, Edilda, Eglys, Freddy and Carlos.

Hilda was born October 4, 1940, in San Antonio de Maturin Edu. Monagas, Venezuela. She was the second to last of 10 children.

Hilda was a beautiful woman on the inside and outside with great Christian values. She was an amazing wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many.

Hilda loved being a mother to her four children and she was a proud grandmother to her grandchildren (Freddy L., Briana, Monica, Ana, Freddy J., Freddy A., Carlos E.). Even though distance was an obstacle, Hilda always enjoyed keeping in contact with her family and friends through social media. She especially loved keeping up with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She got so much joy out of seeing the people she loved doing well and living happy lives.

Hilda was extremely passionate about nature. She loved gardening and planting all kinds of flowers. She had a huge heart and loved raising different kinds of animals. Hilda was also very passionate about cooking (excellent cook), artwork, painting and an excellent writer of poems!

One of Hilda’s many great qualities that especially deserves recognition was her passion for helping others. She constantly put other’s needs before her own to ensure the well-being of those around her. The only time this was not the case was when her competitiveness came to play in a good game of Rummikub or cards. It did not matter who you were, family or friend, she wanted to win and would do anything to make sure she did!

Hilda was an extraordinary woman. She was loving, smart, funny, kind, creative, unique, and so beautiful. Everyone who knew Hilda would agree that her huge heart and loving nature goes beyond what words can explain. She will remain in the hearts of all who loved her, and she will never be forgotten.

Mom, thanks again for all you did for all of us and teaching us great family values. We’ll miss you and rest in peace. Love you always!

The Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 3rd, 2023 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 5501 Monticello Road, Shawnee, KS 66226.

Memorials may be made to:

Sisters, Servants of Mary

800 N 18th St.

Kansas City, KS 66102

https://sisterservantsofmary.org/contact-us/kansas-city/17-convent-in-kansas-city-ks-provincial-house