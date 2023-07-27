He replaces Frank Harwood, who retired at the end of June after seven years with USD 232 . Harwood led the school district through the 2018 bond measure and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gibson, whose hiring was approved in the spring , officially took over as the school district’s top administrator on July 1.

Cory Gibson, a long-time public education leader and a Kansas native, is the new superintendent of USD 232 in De Soto.

What does a superintendent do?

The superintendent reports directly to the board of education.

It’s a very public-facing position that manages much of the day-to-day operations of the school district.

(Read about what’s in Gibson’s contract here).

Gibson’s career in education began when he was still in high school

A native of Dodge City, Gibson says his education career began when he started as an evening elementary school custodian at 15. He said that showed him a different side of school, allowing him to interact with teachers outside of the normal classroom setup.

Then, as a senior, he took a post as a teacher’s aide at the same elementary school.

When he went to college the next year, Gibson wasn’t sure what he wanted to do, but he received a letter from a student in the class where he served as teacher’s aide. Her letter talked about the positive influence he had on her when he was in her classroom.

All of that, and encouragement from some of his teachers, is what ultimately put Gibson on the education track.

Gibson brings decades of education experience to USD 232

Gibson got his first post-college job as a substitute teacher and a Title 1 aide (paraeducator). Then, he took a job at an elementary school in Girard, Kansas.

While he was still in his early 20s, he became principal at Roosevelt Elementary in Miami, Oklahoma. At that school, most of the students were experiencing poverty — nearly 100% of the student body qualified for free lunch service.

Later, he served as principal at Lakeside Elementary in Pittsburg, Kansas before making the transition to secondary education.

He was principal at Pittsburg Community Middle School for a few years, eventually becoming an assistant superintendent of the Pittsburg school district.

He also served two years as superintendent of the Halstead-Bentley school district and was with Valley Center for 11 years.

In 2020, Gibson was the Kansas Superintendent of the Year.

Growth in USD 232 is booming

At a time when several neighboring school districts are seeing their enrollments contract, USD 232 sees growth across its attendance zone.

New homes continue to be built in western Shawnee, and development is expected to pick up in western Lenexa too.

And, in De Soto, Panasonic’s new battery plant could bring hundreds of families to the area, though the exact impact of this project and others at the old Sunflower Army Ammo Plant remain to be seen.

Gibson sees those as opportunities and, because of the uncertainty attached, challenges as well.

“I think that the challenge that all of us have is being able to forecast accurately the number of students and then therefore the number of staff and buildings, et cetera that we may need over the next decade,” he said.

Gibson felt move to USD 232 was the right one

Gibson first found out about the superintendent opening in USD 232 at a gathering of Kansas and Missouri superintendents last fall. He was seated near Harwood, who had only recently announced his retirement plans.

“It stirred a little bit in me, I felt like ‘Oh, this could be a great opportunity,’” Gibson said. “It takes a lot of thought and prayer and et cetera.”

Then, he got a call from the recruiting firm the school board hired to help with the search for Harwood’s replacement. Gibson said the things that drew him here “are more numerous” than he could share.

For one thing, Johnson County has long been home to some of the best school districts in the state, and Gibson said this region of Kansas puts a lot of value into its public education, particularly when it comes to opportunities for its students. All of that is true of USD 232, he said, but in a much smaller district than some of its neighbors. That gives it a unique opportunity, in his opinion, to build a tighter-knit community.

In their decision to hire him, school board members raved about his potential to lead USD 232.

“We are confident that he will continue to lead our district on the path to success that we are already on,” Ashley Spaulding, school board president, said at the April meeting his hiring was finalized.

Who is Gibson outside of USD 232?

Gibson’s family has officially relocated to the USD 232 area.

His wife of almost 20 years works at Olathe West on school support staff, and his son will be a junior at De Soto High.

His daughter, who graduated high school in the spring, is going to K-State to study elementary education this fall.

Gibson likes to spend time with his family, usually outdoors and ideally at a lake. Camping, fishing and hiking are some of his favorite activities.

He’s also a fan of Nascar, and is excited to live close to some of the amenities in the greater KC area.

“It used to be a destination, now it’s like ‘No, we just go there,’” Gibson said. “There are so many great opportunities in this area.”

Next steps:

Gibson is just under a month into the job and has started what he’s calling a “listening tour” of the school district.

He’s visiting with teachers, district employees, parents and students to get a feel for what the patrons like and want to see changed across USD 232.

After a few months of that, he’ll present some findings from his first few months on the job as well as plans and goals to the school board.

He hopes to meet and get a picture with every Kindergartener in the district within their first few days of school as well.

Additionally, he’s looking forward to seeing the classroom “magic” in person.

