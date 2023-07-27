  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Unified School District No. 232

Meet Cory Gibson, USD 232’s new superintendent

Cory Gibson is USD 232's new superintendent. His first official day on the job was July 1. Above, Gibson is pictured at USD 232's main district office in De Soto. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Cory Gibson, a long-time public education leader and a Kansas native, is the new superintendent of USD 232 in De Soto.

Gibson, whose hiring was approved in the spring, officially took over as the school district’s top administrator on July 1.

He replaces Frank Harwood, who retired at the end of June after seven years with USD 232. Harwood led the school district through the 2018 bond measure and the COVID-19 pandemic.

