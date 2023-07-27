  Ben McCarthy  - Overland Park

AR’s in Overland Park offers Mexican breakfast and mimosas

AR's in Overland Park serves mimosas like this one.

AR's Breakfast & Brunch opened on the ground floor of the Avenue 80 apartment complex near Metcalf Avenue and 80th Street earlier this summer. Photo via AR's.

Three months ago, Oscar Romero sat down with an idea (and a margarita), to finally put together a menu for his first restaurant.

The Houston, Texas-native had been managing restaurants in the Kansas City area for almost two decades and felt it was time to “venture out.”

“I have been in the restaurant industry since I was 15,” Romero said. “This was always the plan.”