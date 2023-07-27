AR’s in Overland Park offers Mexican breakfast and mimosas

“I have been in the restaurant industry since I was 15,” Romero said. “This was always the plan.”

The Houston, Texas-native had been managing restaurants in the Kansas City area for almost two decades and felt it was time to “venture out.”

Three months ago, Oscar Romero sat down with an idea (and a margarita), to finally put together a menu for his first restaurant.

That brainstorming session produced the menu that is now in use at AR’s Breakfast & Brunch, 8021 Metcalf Ave., which opened earlier this summer near downtown Overland Park.

Romero has experience in local food industry

Romero has lived in Overland Park the past ten years.

When he saw a space was available in the ground-level floor of shops below the Avenue 80 apartment complex, he decided to take a chance.

The space formerly hosted Mr. Brew’s Taphouse, and Romero wanted to retain some of that restaurant’s vibe while also bringing a breakfast destination to the growing downtown area, specifically one with Mexican food on the menu.

“My wife and I travel a lot and I wanted the menu to have things that we don’t see around here,” Romero said. “It all starts with the different salsas that we have, all made in house.”

On top of chorizo bowls and the chilaquiles they are serving up to hungry customers, Romero also put plenty of gluten-free options on his menu.

“We can cater to different groups of people,” Romero said. “More and more people are just preferring the gluten-free options, so they can come and have breakfast tacos, pancakes or potatoes and not worry.”

AR’s is open for breakfast and lunch

He has kept a number of things in place from its previous incarnation: tables, chairs, lighting and more.

For the staff, he turned to some folks he’s worked with and managed through the years, including former colleagues at First Watch, Mi Ranchito and K-Macho’s.

After a month in operation, Romero says the team has found a system to ensure they are ready for the 6:30 a.m. crowds, ready to serve up everything from mimosas to breakfast tacos.

“The kitchen is mostly people I’ve worked with,” Romero said. “It’s easy to find a groove with them.”

After struggling through what he admits was a difficult opening in June, Romero is settling into a morning routine with his colleagues, including Ashley Tribble.

“Sometimes you can walk into a new restaurant and feel an energy, and it’s very light and joyful here,” Tribble said. “You know when you feel good walking into a place everyday, and you know when a place won’t make it.”

More details about AR’s:

AR’s is open weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m, and weekends from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“AR’s” is a tribute to Romero’s father, Anivar Romero, and also is a play on the word “Our’s.”

A formal ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Aug. 3 with the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce.

Romero recommends The “Cha Cha Cha,” an omelet with grilled chicken, avocado and jalapeños and the “Mexican,: an omelet with chorizo, pickled jalapeños, queso fresco and ricotta cheese.

Ben McCarthy is a contributor to the Post and other publications in the Kansas City area. He can be reached at ben.c.mccarthy@gmail.com with questions, comments and story suggestions.