Shawnee Mission boosts pay for some substitute teachers

Last year, the district had 551 active substitute teachers, filling a total of 33,485 teacher absences.

At the same time, the district aims to continue expanding the pool of available substitute teachers for the upcoming school year back to pre-pandemic levels.

The Shawnee Mission school board unanimously approved a measure this week increasing pay for substitute nurses and substitute special education teachers.

Kelly Education, the district’s substitute services partner since 2017, filled 90.81% of all classroom openings.

That was a noticeable increase from the COVID-plagued school year of 2021-2022, during which Kelly filled only 84.4% of teacher absences.

Still, that remains well below fill rates before the pre-pandemic, which were regularly in the upper 90s.

Michael Schumacher, associate superintendent for human resources, expressed optimism to the board Monday that the substitute teacher situation would continue to improve and more teachers would be available to fill classroom vacancies this fall.

“Kelly met the threshold they promised of 90% last year, and they’re promising a fill rate of 91% (this coming year),” Schumacher said. “There’s reasons to celebrate, but we’re still not at pre-pandemic levels, where we had 97-98% fill rates.”

What are the pay rates?

Special education positions continue to be the hardest to fill, Schumacher said, but an increase last spring to $155 per day for those subs helped yield an increase in fill rates for those vacancies.

The vote Monday continued that increase to $155 per day for special ed subs.

Substitute nurses will now earn $30 an hour, with long-term pay bumped to $38 an hour.

In addition to the pay bumps approved Monday, five additional building subs will be dedicated to special education this year.

Last summer, the board voted to increase pay for regular classroom substitute teachers by $5 per day, bringing their daily rate to $140, and that rate will stay in place for this coming year.

SMSD wants to stay competitive with subs

Schumacher’s presentation to the board Monday asked for approval of the new or extended pay increases, in part, to remain competitive with neighboring school districts.

“We have two districts who pay a little higher than us (by $5 more), and two districts who are lower than us,” Schumacher said. “We’re right in the middle. It’s a fine line. We want to keep (substitute teachers) busy here so they won’t want to leave to fill positions in (other school districts).”

During the 2022-2023 school year, the District spent approximately $6.5 million in substitute services.

Schumacher anticipates the district spending an additional $300,000 this coming school year to fund the new pay increases, which will be paid through a combination of general operating and federal COVID-19 relief funds.

More info about Kelly’s deal

If Kelly Education fails to meet their agreed upon threshold of a 91% fill rate for the school year, then the company stands to forfeit approximately $20,000 to $25,000 over the course of the school year.

The substitute fill rate peaked in the 2018-19 school year, when Kelly placed substitutes into 99.5% of all classroom openings.

Board member April Boyd-Noronha, who represents the SM West area, spoke highly of her past experience as a substitute teacher and working with Kelly Education.

The company said it would increase advertising in the market and have a presence at more community events to drive recruitment of more substitute teachers for the district.

Sari Kruetzkamp, Kelly’s account manager for Shawnee Mission, said the company is increasing its fulfillment team at their Corporate Woods office, by adding an additional ten people.

