Shawnee Mission boosts pay for some substitute teachers

The Shawnee Mission school board unanimously approved a measure this week increasing pay for substitute nurses and substitute special education teachers.

At the same time, the district aims to continue expanding the pool of available substitute teachers for the upcoming school year back to pre-pandemic levels.

Fill rates improved but remained below pre-pandemic levels

Last year, the district had 551 active substitute teachers, filling a total of 33,485 teacher absences.