Fireworks for sale at a fireworks stand in the Park Lanes bowling alley parking lot at 7701 Renner Rd in Shawnee. Some fireworks are allowed in Shawnee around July 4, but the city council is considering some small changes to the rules. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
The discussion Monday during a council committee meeting focused primarily on increasing enforcement and making some minor changes to how permits are issued to selected fireworks vendors.
What are Shawnee’s fireworks rules?
Some fireworks can be set off on July 3 and July 4 in Shawnee between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Starting this year, Shawnee also allowed the sale of fireworks in the city between June 27 and July 5.
Some types of fireworks are not permitted in Kansas or are subject to federal stipulations.
Shawnee hasn’t issued permits for next year yet
The fireworks ordinance sets out a pretty tight timeline for figuring out which five vendors will be permitted to sell fireworks in the city.
The lottery selecting the vendors and alternates for next year’s Fourth of July season was scheduled to occur on July 20 this year.
But earlier this month, the city council voted to suspend the lottery in order to review the municipal fireworks policy before setting in motion the process for next year.
Most councilmembers support continuing to allow fireworks
There did seem to be some interest in making tweaks to the rules, including stopping fireworks sales on July 4 instead of July 5.
A big focus of Monday’s discussion was making enforcement measures stronger for potential violators of the existing rules, like people who set off fireworks outside of the permitted days or hours.
“I’ve got some folks contacting me, and they’ve got some pretty damn good arguments, quite frankly, and we’re just hanging them up to dry,” Council President Eric Jenkins said. “They’ve got no recourse.”
Police Chief Sam Larson said he’s long-supported legalizing fireworks in the city.
No vote was taken Monday related to fireworks, and the discussion will likely continue next month.
Some want to see fireworks ban return
Councilmember Jill Chalfie seemed interested in reinstating the ban or limiting the number of days fireworks can be set off even further.
“I just don’t think what we’re allowing is outweighing what people are experiencing on the negative end of it,” she said.
A couple of Shawnee residents, including former City Engineer Doug Wesselschmidt, spoke in favor of reinstating the fireworks ban as well.
👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
