  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Shawnee has allowed fireworks for 2 years — Will that continue?

Fireworks for sale at a fireworks stand in the Park Lanes bowling alley parking lot at 7701 Renner Rd in Shawnee.

Fireworks for sale at a fireworks stand in the Park Lanes bowling alley parking lot at 7701 Renner Rd in Shawnee. Some fireworks are allowed in Shawnee around July 4, but the city council is considering some small changes to the rules. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Two years after allowing limited fireworks usage, and one year after allowing fireworks sales within city limits, the Shawnee City Council is now reexamining the policies.

The discussion Monday during a council committee meeting focused primarily on increasing enforcement and making some minor changes to how permits are issued to selected fireworks vendors.

What are Shawnee’s fireworks rules?

  • Some fireworks can be set off on July 3 and July 4 in Shawnee between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m.
  • Starting this year, Shawnee also allowed the sale of fireworks in the city between June 27 and July 5.
  • Some types of fireworks are not permitted in Kansas or are subject to federal stipulations.

Shawnee hasn’t issued permits for next year yet

The fireworks ordinance sets out a pretty tight timeline for figuring out which five vendors will be permitted to sell fireworks in the city.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our roughly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙 If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.