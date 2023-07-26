Two years after allowing limited fireworks usage, and one year after allowing fireworks sales within city limits, the Shawnee City Council is now reexamining the policies.

The discussion Monday during a council committee meeting focused primarily on increasing enforcement and making some minor changes to how permits are issued to selected fireworks vendors.

What are Shawnee’s fireworks rules?

Some fireworks can be set off on July 3 and July 4 in Shawnee between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Starting this year, Shawnee also allowed the sale of fireworks in the city between June 27 and July 5.

Some types of fireworks are not permitted in Kansas or are subject to federal stipulations.

Shawnee hasn’t issued permits for next year yet

The fireworks ordinance sets out a pretty tight timeline for figuring out which five vendors will be permitted to sell fireworks in the city.