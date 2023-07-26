The crash occurred around 6:45 a.m.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Overland Park Police said the victim, a 17-year-old male, was involved in a wreck that ultimately included nine vehicles near Metcalf and 115th Street in Overland Park.

Overland Park Police say a teenager from Shawnee has died following a chain reaction crash on Metcalf Avenue Wednesday morning.

All nine vehicles involved were traveling southbound on Metcalf just past College Boulevard, police said.

Another vehicle, identified by police as “Vehicle 1,” struck the vehicle being driven by the teen.

The teen’s vehicle then struck two more vehicles in a chain reaction that eventually involved nine vehicles total.

The teenage victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition immediately after the crash, according to statements provided on Twitter at the time by Overland Park Police spokesperson Off. John Lacy.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.

The incident shut down southbound Metcalf near 115th Street for several hours Wednesday morning.

Lacy tweeted just after 1 p.m. that Metcalf was back open.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is urged to call the lead investigator with Overland Park Police at 913-890-1482.