  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Mission weighs new limits on tobacco sales near schools, churches

Mission tobacco ordinance may limit where future businesses can sell tobacco and e-cigarette products.

A Mission tobacco ordinance, on the Aug. 16 city council agenda, would restrict where future businesses can sell tobacco and e-cigarette products. File photo.

Mission’s longtime effort to tackle rules on selling tobacco is making headway.

The Mission Planning Commission on Monday voted 7-0 to recommend city council approval of an ordinance that requires new tobacco or e-cigarette retailers to comply with distance restrictions in what the city is calling “buffer zones.” Commissioners Cynthia Smith and Wayne Snyder were absent.

This comes after years of attempts in Mission to limit minors’ access to tobacco and e-cigarettes.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.