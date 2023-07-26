Mission’s longtime effort to tackle rules on selling tobacco is making headway.

The Mission Planning Commission on Monday voted 7-0 to recommend city council approval of an ordinance that requires new tobacco or e-cigarette retailers to comply with distance restrictions in what the city is calling “buffer zones.” Commissioners Cynthia Smith and Wayne Snyder were absent.

This comes after years of attempts in Mission to limit minors’ access to tobacco and e-cigarettes.