Leawood nixes plan to slash height of tall building projects

Six-story developments can still be built in Leawood for now.

At its Tuesday meeting, the Leawood Planning Commission unanimously voted to deny changes to the city’s development ordinance that would have significantly lowered the maximum height for offices and mixed-use projects.

Buildings would have been capped at four stories

The change would have lowered the maximum height for buildings zoned for planned office or mixed use from 90 feet to 55 feet.

This would generally have left room for a four-story building, instead of Leawood’s current maximum of six stories.

The city would have made an exception for what staff called a “signature building” with a unique design or for sites that already had tall trees.

Talks about East Village project heights led to this

The amendments followed years-long discussions about the incoming East Village development in southern Leawood, which gained final approval earlier this year.

City Planning Director Mark Klein said the decision to revise the Leawood Development Ordinance came from the Leawood City Council’s desire to set a standard following the approval of that development and other taller developments like it.

The final version of the East Village project caps buildings at a maximum of 62 feet and four stories for its apartments.

Klein said Leawood’s tallest buildings stand at 77 feet at the Park Place shopping center off 115th Street and Nall Avenue.

A new apartment building called the Residences at Parkway Plaza off 135th Street and Roe Avenue will stand at 75 feet, coming in as the second tallest.

The commission unanimously voted against it

The proposal will still go before the Leawood City Council at its next meeting, but with recommendation for denial.

Commissioners widely agreed that the change felt unnecessary given the rarity of developments taller than 55 feet in Leawood, and that such a drastic change would limit the types of developments in Leawood too severely.

“I kind of hope that what is happening on that 75-foot building off of Roe — I kind of hope that’s a huge success and that there might be five more of these at some point,” said Commissioner Steve McGurren. “It’s another cool opportunity to live in Leawood in a completely different environment.”

Commissioners also said lowering the maximum height of buildings this significantly could limit the types of growth in southern Leawood, the only remaining part of the city with areas left to develop.

“I don’t think there’s that much more space to be developed in that corridor,” said Commissioner Matt Block. “The process, I think, is fine — I think we’re searching for a problem that doesn’t exist.”

