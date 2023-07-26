March 31, 1943 – July 15, 2023

Overland Park, Kansas – Kathleen M. Apprill, age 80, of Overland Park, KS passed away on July 15, 2023.

Visitation will be from 9:30 am – 10:30 am on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 7023 W. 71st Street, Overland Park, KS, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Private Family inurnment in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Lenexa, KS.