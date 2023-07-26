  Kansas News Service  - Education

Conservative groups see Kansas school boards as key electoral battleground

Flyers from a Johnson County chapter of Moms for Liberty have been showing up on cars windshields in the Blue Valley area. The group has defended the removal of some books from school libraries and been critical of local districts' academic performance on state tests. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

By Suzanne Perez

At a national summit this month, a co-founder of the conservative group Moms for Liberty asked anyone to stand if they had served on a local school board, spoken at a school board meeting or lobbied lawmakers on education issues.

Everyone stood.