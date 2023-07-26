Jagged Little Pill comes to Starlight Theatre August 1-6

The show’s story follows a suburban mother and her two teenaged children as they navigate the impact and complexities of addiction, modern adolescence, family, forgiveness, and healing. This is a story that you will feel – and those feelings may be as complex as the story itself. This production uses strong dialogue and meaningful music to tell real and vulnerable stories.

Inspired by the seminal rock album of the same name by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette, this show features unforgettable lyrics and music.

Starlight Theatre is excited to welcome the national tour of Jagged Little Pill to our historic Kansas City theatre August 1-6. This will be the first time this show has been performed in Kansas City!

This show contains mature content that may not be fit for younger audiences or individuals sensitive to topics of addiction or assault. This show is recommended for individuals ages 14 and up.

A chart-topping album turned stage show

Released on June 13, 1995, the tremendous success of Alanis Morissette’s album “Jagged Little Pill” skyrocketed her to become the bestselling international debut artist in history; a title she still holds, with the record’s sales reaching 33 million copies worldwide.

In 2019, Atlantic Records partnered with the Broadway production for the release of its Original Broadway Cast Recording. After its release, the cast album received the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Following the success of the musical and its corresponding cast album, Grand Central Publishing released a book that followed the journey of Jagged Little Pill, featuring behind-the-scenes photos of the show and exclusive stories for Alanis Morissette herself.

Throw it back to the 90s with Starlight

Starlight invites the community to throw it back to the past at the 90s Night on August 3. Attendees will be able to test their 90s musical knowledge with themed bingo, sip themed cocktails, and enjoy a performance of Jagged Little Pill after. This event begins at 6:30 p.m. and is followed by the show directly after, which begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets for group theme nights can be purchased at kcstarlight.com. Use promo code NINETIES at checkout!

Tickets on sale now!

Tickets to Jagged Little Pill are on sale now and available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64132.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight’s group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com.