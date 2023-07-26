  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

Jagged Little Pill comes to Starlight Theatre August 1-6

The cast of Jagged Little Pill. Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade.

Starlight Theatre is excited to welcome the national tour of Jagged Little Pill to our historic Kansas City theatre August 1-6. This will be the first time this show has been performed in Kansas City! 

Inspired by the seminal rock album of the same name by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette, this show features unforgettable lyrics and music. 

The show’s story follows a suburban mother and her two teenaged children as they navigate the impact and complexities of addiction, modern adolescence, family, forgiveness, and healing. This is a story that you will feel – and those feelings may be as complex as the story itself. This production uses strong dialogue and meaningful music to tell real and vulnerable stories. 