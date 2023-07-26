Inside JCPRD: Check out what we’re planning for September through December

JCPRD’s September through December season of programming is getting under way soon. This season includes more than 500 programs being offered by JCPRD through the final two months of 2023 and beyond.

With temperatures still hovering around 100 degrees, it may not seem like fall and winter are just around the corner, but they’ll be here soon and it’s time to start planning some third- and fourth-quarter fun!

These programs can be found online at JCPRD.com, and registrations are now being taken. Believe it or not, a few of the new season’s offerings have already filled, so browse and register today for your best choice of programs!

Highlights include a number of special events and activities such as:

September

Live Well Age Well Expo (Ages 50 & Older) on Sept. 7 at Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center

(Ages 50 & Older) on Sept. 7 at Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center Overnight Fishing Saturday (All Ages) on Sept. 9 in Lexington Lake Park

October

November

December

September through December program offerings range from arts and crafts to sports to nature activities and include leagues, classes, homeschool offerings, seminars, workshops, and trips. Included are programs for infants through senior adults.

50 Plus Travel programs continue to be very popular. Trips in the upcoming season include Extended Travel with upcoming trips to: Patagonia, Scotland, a Holland and Belgium river cruise, Mackinac Island, Scandinavia, Islands of New England, and Italy; as well as Day Trips and Social Outings to Jamesport, Mo; Wamego; the University of Kansas; New Theatre & Restaurant; Louisburg, Kan., Warrensburg, Mo., and more!

JCPRD continues to offer virtual programs, with an emphasis on 50 Plus offerings, which range from games to exercise. A number of virtual computer classes for youth are also offered.

With cooler temperatures, fall and winter are also a great time to get out and explore JCPRD’s trails and parks.

To keep up on the latest happenings at JCPRD, consider liking our Facebook page, and / or subscribing to our free newsletters.