Inside JCPRD: Check out what we’re planning for September through December

By David Markham
With temperatures still hovering around 100 degrees, it may not seem like fall and winter are just around the corner, but they’ll be here soon and it’s time to start planning some third- and fourth-quarter fun!
JCPRD’s September through December season of programming is getting under way soon. This season includes more than 500 programs being offered by JCPRD through the final two months of 2023 and beyond.
These programs can be found online at JCPRD.com, and registrations are now being taken. Believe it or not, a few of the new season’s offerings have already filled, so browse and register today for your best choice of programs!
Highlights include a number of special events and activities such as:
September
- Live Well Age Well Expo (Ages 50 & Older) on Sept. 7 at Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Overnight Fishing Saturday (All Ages) on Sept. 9 in Lexington Lake Park
- Fall Group Hayrides (All Ages) by appointment only between Sept. 15 and Nov. 19 at Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park
- Johnson County Museum Free Day (All Ages) on Sept. 16 at Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- TimberRidge Adventure Race (All Ages) on Sept. 16 at Kill Creek Park
- Lunch and Learn – Never Forget – 9/11 Memorial & Museum (Ages 50 & Older) on Sept. 21 at Matt Ross Community Center
October
- Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration (All Ages) on Oct. 4 at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Gary L. Haller Memorial Golf Tournament (Ages 18 & Older) on Oct. 6 at Tomahawk Hills Golf Course
- Public Hayride (All Ages) on Oct. 7 at Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park
- Dogs Day Out (All Ages) on Oct. 7 at Meadowbrook Park
- Murder Mystery Masquerade (Ages 50 & Older) on Oct. 10 at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse
- Trick-or-Cache Geocaching (All Ages) offered 3 times on Oct. 13 in Antioch Park
- Public Hayride (All Ages) on Oct. 14 at Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park
- Whimsical Woods (All Ages) offered 8 times on Oct. 14 in Ernie Miller Park
- Creepy Crawley Halloween Party (Ages 2-5 with Adult) on Oct. 20 at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse
- NEW! The Hunt at Meadowbrook Park (All Ages) on Oct. 21
- Cars in the Park (All Ages) on Oct. 21 at Theatre in the Park
- Public Hayride (All Ages) on Oct. 21 at Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park
- Special Event Chili Bingo (Ages 50 & Older) on Oct. 25 at the Roeland Park Community Center
- Mah Jongg Halloween Party (Ages 50 & Older) on Oct. 26 at Roeland Park Community Center
- JCPRD JamBOOree (Ages 14 & Under) on Oct. 27 at the Theatre in the Park
- NEW! Haunted Tales (Ages 8 & Older) on Oct. 28 at Ernie Miller Park
- Public Hayride (All Ages) on Oct. 28 at Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park
- Mildale Farm Fall Fest (All Ages) on Oct. 28
- Lanesfield School Fall Open House (All Ages) on Oct. 28 at Lanesfield Historic Site
November
- Bonfire Bash (All Ages) on Nov. 3 at Meadowbrook Park
- Public Hayride (All Ages) on Nov. 4 at Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park
- Veterans Breakfast (All Ages) on Nov. 9 at Matt Ross Community Center
- Public Hayride (All Ages) on Nov. 11 at Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park
- NEW! Movie Trivia Night & Dinner (All Ages) on Nov. 17 at Roeland Park Community Center
- The Turkey Wobble (Ages 2-5 with Adult) on Nov. 17 at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse
- Public Hayride (All Ages) on Nov. 18 at Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park
- Johnson County Museum Free Day (All Ages) on Nov. 22 at Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
December
- Lanesfield School Christmas Concert (All Ages) on Dec. 9 at Lanesfield Historic Site
- NEW! Woodland Tales with Father Christmas (All Ages) on Dec. 9 in Ernie Miller Nature Center
- Snow Fun (Ages 2-5 with Adult) on Dec. 8 at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse
- Holly Jolly Storytime (Ages 2-5 with Adult) on Dec. 15 at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse
- Jingle Mingle (Ages 50 & Older) on Dec. 13 at Matt Ross Community Center
- Family Fun Holiday B-I-N-G-HO-HO-HO (All Ages) on Dec. 15 at Roeland Park Community Center
- Winter Solstice Celebration (All Ages) offered 5 times on Dec. 16 in Ernie Miller Park
- NEW! Lunch and Learn – History of Harmonizing (Ages 50 & Older) on Dec. 21 at Roeland Park Community Center
- Ring in the New Year (Ages 50 & Older) on Dec. 29 at Roeland Park Community Center
September through December program offerings range from arts and crafts to sports to nature activities and include leagues, classes, homeschool offerings, seminars, workshops, and trips. Included are programs for infants through senior adults.
50 Plus Travel programs continue to be very popular. Trips in the upcoming season include Extended Travel with upcoming trips to: Patagonia, Scotland, a Holland and Belgium river cruise, Mackinac Island, Scandinavia, Islands of New England, and Italy; as well as Day Trips and Social Outings to Jamesport, Mo; Wamego; the University of Kansas; New Theatre & Restaurant; Louisburg, Kan., Warrensburg, Mo., and more!
JCPRD continues to offer virtual programs, with an emphasis on 50 Plus offerings, which range from games to exercise. A number of virtual computer classes for youth are also offered.
With cooler temperatures, fall and winter are also a great time to get out and explore JCPRD’s trails and parks.
