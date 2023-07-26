  A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District  - Sponsored posts

Inside JCPRD: Check out what we’re planning for September through December

The Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration coming up on Oct. 4 at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, is just one of many fall and winter special events and programs coming up later this year.

By David Markham

With temperatures still hovering around 100 degrees, it may not seem like fall and winter are just around the corner, but they’ll be here soon and it’s time to start planning some third- and fourth-quarter fun!

JCPRD’s September through December season of programming is getting under way soon. This season includes more than 500 programs being offered by JCPRD through the final two months of 2023 and beyond.