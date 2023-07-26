The first phase of Cedar Station Park improvements in southwest Lenexa is now moving forward.
Last week, the Lenexa City Council agreed to make $1.4 million in improvements for the park, which sits on Mize Lake just north of K-10 Highway.
The 74-acre park sits on both sides of Canyon Creek Boulevard.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1