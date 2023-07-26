  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

Lenexa greenlights first phase of Cedar Station Park ugprades

Cedar Station Park in southwest Lenexa is set to get some long-awaited improvements this year, including accessible access to Mize Lake. Image via Lenexa parks and rec.

The first phase of Cedar Station Park improvements in southwest Lenexa is now moving forward.

Last week, the Lenexa City Council agreed to make $1.4 million in improvements for the park, which sits on Mize Lake just north of K-10 Highway.

The 74-acre park sits on both sides of Canyon Creek Boulevard.

