  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Unified School District No. 232

USD 232 looks to lower property tax rate slightly — How does that impact your bill?

USD 232 is proposing a lower property tax rate for 2024.

The USD 232 district office is located off 91st Street in De Soto. The school district, based in De Soto, is planning to lower the property tax rate in 2024. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

USD 232 in De Soto is proposing a lower property tax rate for 2024 but that doesn’t necessarily mean the taxes for homeowners living in the district will be going down.

Julie Stucky, USD 232’s finance and business director, told the school board this month that these numbers are early projections, calling them “very rough, high” estimations.

Still, the district’s tentative 2024 budget calls for a slight decrease in USD 232’s property tax, or mill levy, rate.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2021. 

