Shawnee council blocks mayor’s appointments for rest of term

Mayor Michelle Distler will no longer be permitted to appoint individuals to Shawnee's volunteer boards after the Shawnee City Council voted to block her for the remainder of her term.

Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler will no longer be able to recommend appointments to the city’s volunteer boards and commissions for the remainder of her term.

In a quick 6-1 vote Monday, the Shawnee City Council decided to preemptively block any future appointments Distler may put forth between now and the conclusion of her term at the end of this year. Distler is not seeking reelection in November.

The council, in taking the action to block future appointments, also declined to vote on the mayor’s recommendation to fill existing vacancies on the Shawnee Planning Commission and the city’s Code Board of Appeals.

