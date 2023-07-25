  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Philip Gentile

January 10, 1933 – July 20, 2023

Phil Gentile 90, of Overland Park, KS passed away at his home on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Phil was born on January 10, 1933 in Kansas City, Missouri. Other than his military service in the United States Army (1951-1953), he lived in the Kansas City area his entire life. Upon leaving the Army, he worked for United States Civil Service and, ultimately accepted a position at Bendix in 1959, where he spent the remainder of his working years. He retired in 1991 after 32 years of service. His career was spent at the forefront of Information Technology. He always maintained his interest in computers and programming until his death; continuing to use technology to support his continual inquisitiveness and learning. He lived a very independent life and was always picking up a new hobby into which he could invest his time; including learning to play the banjo at age 75.