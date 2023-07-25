Philip Gentile

Phil was born on January 10, 1933 in Kansas City, Missouri. Other than his military service in the United States Army (1951-1953), he lived in the Kansas City area his entire life. Upon leaving the Army, he worked for United States Civil Service and, ultimately accepted a position at Bendix in 1959, where he spent the remainder of his working years. He retired in 1991 after 32 years of service. His career was spent at the forefront of Information Technology. He always maintained his interest in computers and programming until his death; continuing to use technology to support his continual inquisitiveness and learning. He lived a very independent life and was always picking up a new hobby into which he could invest his time; including learning to play the banjo at age 75.

In 1954, Phil married Sandie Strong and was married to her for 45 years until her death in 1999. They had 3 children over that time; Joan (who predeceased him), Tony (Raymore, MO) and Chris (Cleveland, MO), providing a good, midwestern upbringing and wonderful life. In 2001, Phil married Carol Fendley, to whom he was married until his death. They spent the last 22 years traveling in their RV, having fun on his motorcycle, attending many retiree activities, gardening, going to banjo festivals, and enjoying each other’s company for a full and interesting life.

Phil is survived by two sisters, Marilyn Davis (Garden City, MO) and Dr. Judith Freeland (Monroe, OH). Also surviving are sons Chris (Angie) and Tony (Tracey) Gentile. He has had the pleasure of seeing nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren brought into the world. Through Carol, he acquired 2 step-children, Rich and Kim, 5 step grandchildren and 8 greats.

Visitation will be held at 10:00am followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00am on Monday, July 31 in McGilley State Line Chapel in Kansas City. Interment will follow in the Freeman Cemetery in Freeman, MO. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Phil’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project.

“Grieve Not, nor speak of me with tears,

but laugh and talk of me as if I were beside you…

I loved you so – ‘twas Heaven here with you”