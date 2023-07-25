  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Facing $900K budget hole, Mission considers property tax increase

A Mission budget hole leads to discussions of a potential mill levy rate increase

The city of Mission is discussing a mill levy rate increase amid a $900,000 budget hole, which city staff says is the result of too many priorities — including streets and citizen services — and not enough revenue. File photo.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story inaccurately stated the vote count on the resolution. This version has been updated to reflect the correct vote count.

The city of Mission is discussing raising its local property tax rate for the first time in nearly a decade to help meet a projected $900,000 budget shortfall next year.

Rising costs for city services, a decrease in tax revenues in recent years — driven in part by the COVID-19 pandemic — as well as reimbursements the city has had to pay recently to big box retailers in “dark store” settlements are all contributing to the budget hole, staff told the city council last week.

