Kurt Rajala

July 16, 1960 – July 8, 2023

Overland Park, Kansas – Kurt Kevin Rajala, 62, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on July 8, 2023, at his home. Kurt was born on July 16, 1960, to Olavi Otto and Dannie Jean (Clifton) Rajala in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was a graduate of Shawnee Mission South High School in 1978 and Johnson County Community College in 2000.

Kurt is survived by his brother Eric Rajala (Mitzie); sisters Charla Jean (Ron), Tina Rajala and Lisa Owen (Chris); nephew Matthew Olson; nieces Christina Olson, Sydney Williams and Whitney Ferreira; and grand-nephew Jasper Porteous.