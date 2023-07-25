  Staff Report  - Crime

Former Shawnee Mission East football player charged after alleged bomb threat at KU

The Douglas County Judicial and Law Enforcement Center, 111 E. 11th St. in Lawrence. Photo credit Andrea Albright/The Lawrence Times.

By Jack Ritter, Lawrence Times 

A KU offensive lineman has been charged following an alleged bomb threat made to football facilities on Monday.

Joseph (Joe) Krause, 21, was formally charged with aggravated criminal threat Tuesday in Douglas County District Court. The charge is a level-5, or midlevel-severity, felony.