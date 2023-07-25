  Lucie Krisman  - Weather

Johnson County braces for week of 100-degree temps — What you need to know

A sunrise outside the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center.

Beginning Wednesday, temperatures in Johnson County are expected to reach triple digits for several consecutive days. File photo.

Johnson County and the wider Kansas City metro area are preparing for a major heat wave that will settle over the region later this week.

Beginning Wednesday, daily temperature highs are expected to reach triple digits for nearly a week straight.

