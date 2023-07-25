Last month, the Shawnee City Council approved the contract for the project, which is going to cost roughly $779,000, according to city documents.

Councilmembers Tony Gillette and Mike Kemmling were absent during this meeting.

As it currently stands, the existing conditions of the road aren’t to Shawnee’s “standards for flooding or traffic,” and this area floods frequently, city documents say.

“This is a really good example of residents sharing their concerns, them being listened to and moving this forward and up in the [capital improvement project list],” Councilmember Kurt Knappen said in June.

The work, located around Gleason Road and 71st Street, is expected to last through November. It will include the replacement of the storm drainage structure under Gleason Road with a double box culvert. That is expected to improve the storm drainage system and widen the road.

Overland Park-based Yellow avoids strike. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters announced it will not go through with the strike, which Yellow officials said would have put it out of business. [ Kansas City Business Journal ]

Two water mains break in Merriam. Both breaks occurred within two blocks of each other on East Frontage Road, causing traffic disruptions Sunday. [ Twitter ]

Rep. Susan Ruiz denounces national groups’ influence on state laws. The Shawnee Democrat says, as a lesbian, she “feels the pressure on my shoulders” to fight back against anti-LGBTQ legislation modeled after national lobbying groups’ bills. [Kansas Reflector]

This blue heron was caught taking off near the 15th hole at St. Andrew’s Golf Course in Overland Park recently. As reader Michelle Keller, who submitted the photo, wrote: It “gives new meaning to the term ‘birdie.'”