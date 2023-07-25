Sept. 3, 1957 – July 22, 2023

Donald H. Hopkins, Jr., 65, of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023. The visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 27 at Lenexa Baptist Church, 15320 W. 87th St., Lenexa, KS. The Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 28 at Lenexa Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Dearborn Community Cemetery, Deaborn, Missouri.

Don was born September 3, 1957, in Salina, Kansas and lived most of his life in the Kansas City area. He graduated with a Bachelor Degree from UMKC. Don was a Computer Programmer for 35 years and worked for SOR for 23 years as a Senior Programmer Analyst. Don was a loving, devoted husband and dad. He had coached soccer, softball and had been a Boy Scout Leader. He was a member of Lenexa Baptist Church. Don was an avid Green Bay Packer and Kansas City Chiefs fan and loved cars, especially Corvettes.