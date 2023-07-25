Dennis Golonka

Dennis Andrew Golonka, known to his friends as Denney, passed away on July 7, 2023, in Overland Park, Kansas, at the age of 78. Born on January 24, 1945, in Buffalo, New York, Denney was a beloved member of his community.

Denny served his country with honor as a US Air Force veteran. His dedication and commitment to his country were admirable, and his service will not be forgotten. Denney was not only a veteran but also a good friend to all he encountered. He had a warm and welcoming personality, always ready to lend a helping hand or offer a kind word.

His presence will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. Denney’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.