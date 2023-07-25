Connie L. Burch

June 15, 1949 – July 19, 2023
Connie Lynn Irons Parker Burch, 74, passed away on July 19, 2023. She is survived by her husband Bob, her 5 children, 11 grandchildren, and 2 sisters. Connie was born in Excelsior Springs on June 15, 1949 and graduated from ESHS in 1967. She married Bob in May of 1980.
