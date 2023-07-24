A new tax abatement policy is on the city of Mission’s books.

The Mission City Council on Wednesday voted 6-2 to approve an updated tax abatement policy. The updated policy comes after two separate developers — those of 58 Nall and Milhaus — requested tax abatements on apartment projects in Mission.

The policy caps tax abatement at 75% in special circumstances

Mission’s previous tax abatement policy, which was never used, allowed developers up to 100% deferred property taxes for a 10-year period.

The new policy starts developers off at 45% tax deferment if they meet certain criteria, such as a minimum capital investment of $3 million into a project.

Developers can get even higher percentage of tax deferment — up to 75% — by meeting additional criteria such as the inclusion of attainable housing or sustainability elements.

Two councilmembers opposed the new policy

Ward 3 councilmembers Debbie Kring and Kristin Inman voted against the new tax abatement policy.

“I just don’t believe in it,” Kring said. “Here, we have on one hand a mill levy proposal increase and a developer we know nothing about, who is going to be in there, gets a break. Something is wrong with this picture.”

Inman said she “completely agrees” with Kring on this issue.

Kring also asked what tax-paying residents get out of a tax abatement from an unknown developer.

Mayor Sollie Flora said she “rejects the premise” that being for economic development and considering public incentives on a case-by-case basis means you are also against residents.

A majority of councilmembers see the policy as ‘more stringent’

Councilmember Ken Davis said he sees the policy, which is not specific to one developer or project, as a way to tighten up how the city evaluates tax abatement requests.

Others like councilmembers Ben Chociej and Trent Boultinghouse echoed Davis’ comments.

Chociej said he believes the new policy is “raising the bar” for developers while simultaneously limiting incentive maximums.

Boultinghouse said the new policy is “more stringent” and offers better guard rails than the 2007-approved policy.

“There will be times when it’s not appropriate to grant incentives to a particular development, and we always will retain that right, but we do know developers will be asking,” Boultinghouse said. “When they do ask, I want bonafide, rock solid guard rails like this.”

What’s next:

City Administrator Laura Smith said two outside consultants are advising the city on finances and conducting the cost-benefit analysis for one of the developments that could be impacted by the new policy have been on standby.

They are ready to “plug the numbers” to bring back a comprehensive report to the city council about whether at least one of the developers qualifies for a tax abatement under the new policy.

“We’ve gone as far as we can go without having the policy formally adopted,” Smith said.

