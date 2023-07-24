Karen lived her life in the Kansas City area; she graduated from Notre Dame de Sion High School in 1965. She graduated with honors from Johnson County Community College in 1981 with an associate degree and Paralegal Certificate.

Overland Park, Kansas – Karen Ohrazda Bayne, age 76, died on Monday, July 10th at Saint Luke’s Hospice House. Ms. Bayne was a cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, wife, sister, aunt, great-aunt, friend, neighbor, and colleague. She was her children’s best friend; they are heartbroken. Her absence will leave a hole in this world.

Karen worked for Thomas Brooks Chartered as a Paralegal from 1981 until 1984. She worked as a Legal assistant/Paralegal with Watson, Ess, Marshall, and Enggas (also known as Watson & Marshall, L.C.) from 1984 until the firm’s dissolution in 1996. She then worked with the Slattery & Rawson, P.C. firm which consisted of attorneys who previously worked for Watson & Marshall, L.C. This firm later became known as Slattery Law Firm, P.C. Karen worked for this firm as a Paralegal until 2013 when that firm dissolved. In 2014, Karen obtained her real estate licenses from Kansas and Missouri and began a career in real estate with Reece Nichols in the Leawood office.

Karen was a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for Johnson County, Kansas from 1990 until 1996 and received the Divorce/Custody Court Appointed Special Advocate Award in 1993. Karen was also a volunteer at the Johnson County Library – operating the Blue Valley Library Bookstore since 2010.

Brian R. Bayne, her beloved husband of 37 years, predeceased her in 2002. Kathryn Ohrazda/Lynch, precious mother, predeceased her in 2015. John E. Bayne, adored father-in-law, predeceased her in 2003. She leaves behind her oldest son and daughter-in-law, Sean F. Bayne and Karen Kaylor of Ozark, MO; her son and daughter-in-law, Christopher F. Bayne and Kathi Bayne of Olathe, KS; her daughter and daughter-in-law, Kathryn R. Bayne and Diana C. Estrella of Kansas City, MO; her brother and sister-in-law, John and Teri Ohrazda of Elkart, IN; her sister and brother-in-law, Edie Ohrazda Rierson and David Rierson of Marshalltown, IA; her ex-sister-in-law, Denise Ohrazda of Idylwilde, CA; 3 grandchildren (Paige, Suzi, Stephen); 2 great-grandchildren (Roman, Ivy); and many well-loved nieces and nephews (and her dog, Mini).

Karen enjoyed knitting, attending local plays and musicals, reading, and volunteering. She loved museums, crosswords, KC history, and spending time with family and friends. She was an amazing cook, evidenced by her original, handwritten, family cookbook in her Will (with explicit instructions on how it should be handled).

Karen famously complained of being cold; may she bask in the eternal warmth of the heart of God.

The visitation and funeral service will be on July 29th at 11:00 A.M. at the Church of the Resurrection (13720 Roe Ave, Leawood) followed by a reception, funeral procession, and burial at Forest Hill/Calvary Cemetery (6901 Troost Ave, KCMO).

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Johnson County Court Appointed Special Advocates, Inc (CASA) https://www.kansascasa.org or Saint Luke’s Hospice House https://saintlukesgiving.givevirtuous.org/Donate