  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Karen Ohrazda Bayne

February 27, 1948 – July 10, 2023

Overland Park, Kansas – Karen Ohrazda Bayne, age 76, died on Monday, July 10th at Saint Luke’s Hospice House. Ms. Bayne was a cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, wife, sister, aunt, great-aunt, friend, neighbor, and colleague. She was her children’s best friend; they are heartbroken. Her absence will leave a hole in this world.

Karen lived her life in the Kansas City area; she graduated from Notre Dame de Sion High School in 1965. She graduated with honors from Johnson County Community College in 1981 with an associate degree and Paralegal Certificate.