Jeffrey Boyer

Prairie Village, Kansas – Jeffrey Benjamin Boyer peacefully passed from this world on July 18, 2023. He was born November 28, 1946 to Louris and Benjamin Boyer of Leavenworth, Kansas.

Jeff grew up in Leavenworth, attended Muncie Grade School, loved to play baseball and be outside with his friends, siblings and cousins in the family’s large backyard and grandparent’s farm. He graduated from Leavenworth High School in 1964 where he was ROTC Honor Guard Commander.

He graduated from Kansas University in 1969 with degrees in communications and human relations, his passion for KU and Jayhawk basketball continuing for the rest of his life. Jeff then entered the military as a Lieutenant at Fort Knox, Kentucky and was trained as a tank unit commander. He was then assigned to Fort Riley, Kansas where he worked as a counselor at the drug center for soldiers suffering from drug use and addiction. Upon the conclusion of his service, he worked various jobs in construction, until deciding to pursue a Master’s in creative writing at Kansas State University in 1979.