Jeffrey Boyer

Prairie Village, Kansas – Jeffrey Benjamin Boyer peacefully passed from this world on July 18, 2023. He was born November 28, 1946 to Louris and Benjamin Boyer of Leavenworth, Kansas.
Jeff grew up in Leavenworth, attended Muncie Grade School, loved to play baseball and be outside with his friends, siblings and cousins in the family’s large backyard and grandparent’s farm. He graduated from Leavenworth High School in 1964 where he was ROTC Honor Guard Commander.
He graduated from Kansas University in 1969 with degrees in communications and human relations, his passion for KU and Jayhawk basketball continuing for the rest of his life. Jeff then entered the military as a Lieutenant at Fort Knox, Kentucky and was trained as a tank unit commander. He was then assigned to Fort Riley, Kansas where he worked as a counselor at the drug center for soldiers suffering from drug use and addiction. Upon the conclusion of his service, he worked various jobs in construction, until deciding to pursue a Master’s in creative writing at Kansas State University in 1979.
By then, Jeff had become an accomplished guitar and mandolin player. It was while playing in a local bluegrass jam session that he met his future wife Liz. They married in 1985, moved to Prairie Village, Kansas and raised two sons. Jeff was an adjunct professor of Composition and Creative Writing at Johnson County Community College for over 30 years, self published three volumes of poetry and wrote several songs. Family and friends were the frequent recipients of his passion for grammar and language.
He was a great cook, proudly recreating his mother’s fried chicken recipe. An active and loving father, Jeff taught his sons about the value of hard work, the importance of knowledge, and the joy in making music. He loved playing bluegrass with his wife and large community of friends, attending the Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, Kansas every year.
Jeff is survived by Liz, his wife of 38 years, his sons Dillon Boyer (Kassidy) and Matthew Boyer, his granddaughter Valorie, his siblings Greg Boyer and Debbe Harrod, niece Mindi St. Peter (Dan), and great nieces Abigail and Juliana. He was preceded in death by his parents and youngest sister, Jenny Boyer.
Services will be held 10:00 am Friday July 28th at McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri with burial at Johnson County Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association. Please leave words of comfort at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.
