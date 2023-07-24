  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Hugh H. Bruner Jr.

October 14, 1936 – July 18, 2023

Mission Hills, Kansas – Hugh H. Bruner, Jr. DDS, Retired Colonel, US Army Dental Corps, 86, died on July 18 of congestive heart failure.

Hugh was born to Hugh, Sr. and Ouida Bruner in Kansas City, MO on October 14, 1936. He grew up in Emporia, KS and graduated from high school in Olathe. Hugh attended the University of Kansas and was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and ROTC, majoring in History. After graduating in 1958, he attended the University of Kansas City School of Dentistry graduating in 1961.