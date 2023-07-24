Hugh H. Bruner Jr.

Hugh was born to Hugh, Sr. and Ouida Bruner in Kansas City, MO on October 14, 1936. He grew up in Emporia, KS and graduated from high school in Olathe. Hugh attended the University of Kansas and was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and ROTC, majoring in History. After graduating in 1958, he attended the University of Kansas City School of Dentistry graduating in 1961.

In 1964, he married the love of his life, Judith Jane (McNeil) Bruner, and they proceeded to live an army dental life in Germany together. Life in the army allowed Hugh the opportunity to combine his love of history with traveling. It also allowed him to discover his true dental calling- Periodontics. Hugh completed post graduate training at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine and was mentored by Dr. Irving Glickman, aka “the father of periodontology.”

Continuing his army travels including a year in Seoul, Korea (1970), he retired from the army and settled down in Merriam, KS becoming a private practice periodontist in Overland Park in 1972. He dedicated the next 45 years of his life to his career.

In addition to seeing patients, he taught at the UMKC School of Dentistry and was actively engaged in the American Academy of Periodontology and the American Board of Periodontology. In addition to his career, Hugh was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Hugh loved to talk, lecture, and talk some more. He loved dogs, movies, theater, convertibles, musicals and sports. He was an avid supporter of University of Kansas men’s basketball and football teams, as well as the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs.

Hugh is survived by his children: Craig (Katherine) Bruner, Jennifer (Mike) Metzger, and Emily (Patrick) Dunn and his grandchildren: Patrick and Caroline Werner, Elizabeth, Sophia, and William Bruner, and Charlotte and Declan Dunn. A visitation will be held at the Amos Family Funeral Home located at 10901 Johnson Drive Shawnee, KS on Tuesday July 25 from 6 to 8 PM. A private burial will be held the following day.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to be made to the Leavenworth County Humane Society or any animal shelter of your choice. Please remember to “only floss the ones you want to keep” and “without a foundation, you cannot build a home.”