George LeRoy Letcher

George LeRoy Letcher, 83, recently of Gardner, KS, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023. He was born May 6, 1940 to George F. And Gladys V. Letcher in Enid, Oklahoma.

He attended school in Enid, graduating from Enid High School in 1958. From an early age, he loved reading, learning new things, collecting books, and especially loved studying mathematics and physics. After high school graduation, George moved to Chicago, Illinois to take college courses. He loved living in Chicago, and it is there that he met the love of his life, Diane Marie Lambert.

George and Diane were married at Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in September of 1961. While they lived in Chicago, they had two daughters, Jeanise, born in 1962, and Carlene, born in 1963. Before the birth of their first son, they moved to Enid, Oklahoma where they raised their growing family. James was born in 1965, and he was joined by another sister, Carol in 1966. In 1973, their youngest son, John, was born. All of the family attended mass at St. Francis Xavier parish in Enid where all of their children were baptized, received the sacraments and were confirmed.