  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Frances Dean

December 10, 1929 – July 12, 2023

Prairie Village, Kansas – Frances Humble Dean passed away peacefully at age 93 on July 12, 2023.
Frances was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on December 10, 1929. After graduating from Louisiana State University, she taught elementary school in Shreveport. On August 18, 1951, she married Ernest Joseph “Joe” Dean, her loving husband for 50 years. They lived in Shreveport, Houston, and St. Louis before settling in Kansas City in 1968, where they remained for the rest of their lives.

Frances’ life was centered around family, friends, and church. She and Joe had three children, 10 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was a member of John Knox Kirk Presbyterian Church for 45 years, singing in the choir with Joe for 30 years. She later enjoyed participating in worship at Village Presbyterian Church.