Frances Dean

Frances’ life was centered around family, friends, and church. She and Joe had three children, 10 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was a member of John Knox Kirk Presbyterian Church for 45 years, singing in the choir with Joe for 30 years. She later enjoyed participating in worship at Village Presbyterian Church.

Prairie Village, Kansas – Frances Humble Dean passed away peacefully at age 93 on July 12, 2023. Frances was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on December 10, 1929. After graduating from Louisiana State University, she taught elementary school in Shreveport. On August 18, 1951, she married Ernest Joseph “Joe” Dean, her loving husband for 50 years. They lived in Shreveport, Houston, and St. Louis before settling in Kansas City in 1968, where they remained for the rest of their lives.

Frances was active in the Kansas City community. She served on the Children’s Cardiac Board of Children’s Mercy Hospital, and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma, Chi Omega Mothers’ Club, PEO chapter GM, and the Club 13 Rotary Auxiliary for many years.

She and Joe loved traveling, especially sailing trips in the Bahamas, U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and Greek islands. A favorite destination in their later years was Siesta Key, FL, where they treasured spending time with their children and grandchildren.

Frances loved people as they are, from all walks of life. She was the first to send a card, take food, or pay a visit to anyone who was hurting. One of her great joys was making French bread to share with others.

For the last 15 years, Frances lived at Claridge Court in Prairie Village, KS, where she developed a passion for exercise and enjoyed daily walks with her cherished dog, Ollie. She made it a point to meet new residents and introduce them to others. She relished getting to know many staff members, becoming their enthusiastic cheerleader.

Frances was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joe, who died in 2001. She is survived by her son Robert Dean (Susan) of Naperville, IL, daughter Merrill Myers (Brian) of Prairie Village, KS, and son Ernest Joseph Dean, Jr. (Ann) of Sarasota, FL. The family wishes to thank the staff of Claridge Court for their friendship and loving care of Frances, and Interim Hospice for helping to make the final months of her life comfortable and peaceful.

A memorial service will be held for Frances at Village Presbyterian Church on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s website. Gifts in memory of Frances may be made to Village Presbyterian Church or The Kirk of Kansas City (formerly John Knox Kirk).